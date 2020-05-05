Here Are the '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Who Beat the Odds and Are Still Together

The hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé premiered on TLC in 2014, and since then the show has spanned over seven seasons and five spinoffs.

And while most of the relationships featured on 90 Day Fiancé have been trainwrecks (to put it mildly) there have been more than a handful of couples who have beaten the odds and are still going strong.

Hey, if David and Annie can make it, there is hope for everyone. Keep scrolling to see all the 90 Day Fiancé couples who are still together in 2020.