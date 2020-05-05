Here Are the '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Who Beat the Odds and Are Still Together

Here Are the '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Who Beat the Odds and Are Still TogetherBy Anna Quintana
Updated
The hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé premiered on TLC in 2014, and since then the show has spanned over seven seasons and five spinoffs.
And while most of the relationships featured on 90 Day Fiancé have been trainwrecks (to put it mildly) there have been more than a handful of couples who have beaten the odds and are still going strong.
Hey, if David and Annie can make it, there is hope for everyone. Keep scrolling to see all the 90 Day Fiancé couples who are still together in 2020.
Russ and Paola (Season 1)
Russ Mayfield met Colombian beauty Paola while on a work trip. It wasn't long before Paola was moving to Oklahoma to be with Russ. However, she eventually decided to move to Miami where she had more job opportunities as a model and personal trainer.
Today, the couple is still married and welcomed son Axel in 2019.
Alan and Kirlyam (Season 1)
While on a Mormon mission in Brazil, Alan Cox met Kirlyam and the couple tied the knot shortly after. In 2017, Alan and Kirlyam welcomed their son, Liam, and today they live happily as a family of three in North Carolina.
Louis and Aya (Season 1)
Louis Gattone and Aya, who is originally from the Philippines, met online and Aya made the move to the United States to be with Louis and his two young sons.
In 2018, the couple welcomed a baby boy.
Mike and Aziza (Season 1)
Cleveland-based Mike Eloshway met Russian beauty Aziza online, and in 2014 they got married. In 2019, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Olivia Joan.
Justin and Evelyn (Season 2)
Justin and Evelyn (formerly Evelin) met in her home country of Colombia while both attending the 2013 Rugby World Games. Despite some family members being against their engagement, the couple has remained married and announced that they are expecting their first child together in 2020.
Brett and Daya (Season 2)
Brett Otto, who was divorced and had a daughter from a previous marriage, met Daya De Arce via an online dating app. Daya left the Philippines and found a job in the United States and the couple got married in 2015.
Brett and Daya welcomed daughter Isabelle in 2017.
Danny and Amy (Season 2)
Danny Frishmuth met Amy, who is originally from South Africa, while in Australia for a Bible study trip. Amy moved to Pennsylvania and married Danny in 2014.
The couple is still married, and live with their two kids Jedidiah and Anna in Texas.
Loren and Alexei (Season 3)
Loren Goldstone met Israel native Alexei Brovarnik while on a Birthright trip. It wasn't long before Loren and Alexei were married — they had a wedding in the United States and Israel —and moved together to Florida.
You can currently catch the couple, who just welcomed son Sasha, on TLC's Pillow Talk.
Kyle and Noon (Season 3)
Facebook was the social media platform that brought Kyle Huckabee and Bajaree "Noon" Boonma together. The couple met for the first time in Thailand and were married in a Buddhist temple in the States.
Kyle and Noon are still together and live in Portland, Ore.
Melanie and Devar (Season 3)
Melanie Bowers met Devar Walters while on vacation in Jamaica. Devar proposed to Melanie during the vacation and she accepted.
The couple, who welcomed daughter Avah in 2017, are still together and live in Pennsylvania with Melanie's son, Hunter.
Fernando and Carolina (Season 3)
Fernando and Carolina met in Colombia and quickly got engaged. They are still married today, amid cheating rumors.
Josh and Aleksandra (Season 3)
Josh Strobel met Aleksandra Iarovikova in Prague while he was on a Mormon mission and she was attending university. In 2015, Josh traveled to Russia and proposed to Aleksandra, who converted to Mormonism. They were married shortly after and welcomed daughter Kaya in 2016.
The couple moved to Australia in 2018 where Josh started medical school, and welcomed a second child together.
Nicole and Azan (Season 4)
Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou met online and it wasn't long before Nicole was leaving her daughter behind to visit Azan in Morocco. Despite not being able to get married due to visa and money issues, the couple is still together in a long-distance relationship.
Narkyia and Olulowo (Season 4)
Olulowo from Nigeria met Narkyia online and their relationship started off shaky due to Olulowo's lies about his son's mother. However, the couple eventually got married and in 2020 they are expecting their first child together, a daughter.
Matt and Alla (Season 4)
Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk reconnected after his third divorce. Alla, who has a son named Max from a previous relationship, moved from Ukraine to Kentucky to be with Matt and the couple got married shortly after.
In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Emmalyn.
Chantel and Pedro (Season 4)
Chantel Everett met Pedro Jimeno in his hometown in the Dominican Republic — and despite family tensions, the couple did get married. Today, Chantel and Pedro live in Georgia and you can watch them on the TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel.
Elizabeth and Andrei (Season 5)
Another couple who faced some serious pressure from their family was Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, who connected online and met for the first time in Dublin in 2016.
Elizabeth and Andrei went on to get married and welcomed daughter Eleanor Louise in 2019.
Evelyn and David (Season 5)
David Zermeño reached out to Evelyn Cormier after seeing a video of her band on Facebook. Both being from extremely religious families and virgins, they hit if off and got married.
In 2019, Evelyn appeared on American Idol, where she made it to the Top 14. The couple is still happily married.
David and Annie (Season 5)
While living in Thailand, David Toborowsky met Annie Suwan, and he convinced his friend Chris to sponsor Annie and pay her bride price. Despite David's children's initial negative reactions, David and Annie are still together, living in Arizona, and appearing on TLC's Pillow Talk.
Josh and Aika (Season 5)
Josh Batterson married Philippines native Aika in Las Vegas in 2016 and the couple is still married today. Josh has two children from a previous marriage.
Kalani and Asuelu (Season 6)
Kalani Faagata met Asuelu Pulaa while on vacation in Samoa. Kalani became pregnant on the trip, prompting Asuelu to move to California. The couple welcomed son Oliver in January 2018 and tied the knot shortly after. Kalani and Asuelu went on to welcome their second son, Kennedy, in 2019.
Steven and Olga (Season 6)
Olga Koshimbetova was living in the United States when she met (and got pregnant by) Steven Frend. Olga returned to Russia and gave birth to their baby boy Alexander in April 2018.
Olga and Steven are currently living in Maryland together.
Emily and Sasha (Season 7)
The third time was the charm for Sasha, who met Emily while she was working in Russia. Despite his two divorces and two children, Emily got pregnant and welcomed a baby boy named David Aleksandrovich with Sasha in 2018.
The couple went on to move to the United States and are living in Portland, Ore. where Emily works.
Anna and Mursel (Season 7)
Anna met fellow beekeeper Mursel on Facebook, and the couple quickly hit it off. After visiting Mursel in Turkey, he made the trip to be with his fiancée in Nebraska. However, Mursel refused to tell his family about Anna's three sons, which caused the couple to split.
The breakup did not last long and Mursel returned and married Anna in 2019.
Michael and Julianna (Season 7)
Michael Jessen's ex-wife Michelle officiated his wedding with Brazilian model girlfriend Juliana on the TLC series. Today, the couple is still together, living in Connecticut next door to Michelle and her two kids with Michael.
Tania and Syngin (Season 7)
After flying to South Africa to meet a man, Tania ended up falling for bartender Syngin. She stayed in South Africa for four months before Syngin made the move to Connecticut.
The couple went on to get married in 2019.
Robert and Anny (Season 7)
Robert proposed to Dominican Republic native Anny after just eight hours together. Anny made the move to Florida to be with Robert and his son Bryson, and the couple got married — despite Robert being unable to get Anny the apartment she wanted.
Robert and Anny are expecting their first child together in 2020.
Blake and Jasmine (Season 7)
Blake proposed to model Jasmin after his second trip to Finland. Unfortunately, after moving to California, Blake's parents did not allow Jasmin to live in their home unmarried.
The couple eventually tied the knot, despite concerns from Blake's family and friends.
Larry and Jenny (Season 1, 'Before the 90 Days')
What is Larry and Jenny's relationship status in 2020? The couple is still happily married after Larry, a single dad, flew to the Philippines, proposed — despite finding out she was talking to different men in America— and got Jenny her K-1 visa.
The couple tied the knot in 2018 and are now living in Florida.
Angela and Michael (Season 1, 'Before the 90 Days')
Angela and Michael have been on a rollercoaster of a relationship since appearing on Season 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Currently together, the couple is still not married — Angela refuses to tie the knot in Nigeria — and is waiting for the final decision on Michael's visa.
Jon and Rachel (Season 2, 'Before the 90 Days')
Jon and Rachel are still together, even though they are physically thousands of miles apart. Rachel is currently living in New Mexico with her daughter Lucy while Jon resides in England until his visa is approved.
Tarik and Hazel (Season 2, 'Before the 90 Days')
Another 90 Day Fiancé favorite, Tarik and Hazel are still navigating a long-distance relationship between the United States and the Philippines while Tarik makes appearances on Pillow Talk with his brother, Dean.
Avery and Omar (Season 3, 'Before the 90 Days')
Avery shocked her mom when she revealed she would be staying behind in Lebanon to be with her new husband, Omar, who is originally from Syria.
However, she did return to the U.S., where she currently lives away from Omar due to the travel ban.
Despite the tense situation in the Middle East, they are still together and planning to start a family soon.
Rebecca and Zied (Season 3, 'Before the 90 Days')
Tunisia native Zied Hakimi didn't look like he would forgive Rebecca Parrott for hiding her pending divorce from him, but the couple worked things out and got engaged on the TLC series. Today, Zied and Rebecca are officially married after tying the knot in Georgia in April 2020.
Jenny and Sumit (Season 1, 'The Other Way')
Despite being secretly married — and being threatened by Sumit's in-laws — Jenny and Sumit are determined to make their relationship work.
Jenny will be heading back to India to be with Sumit on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.
Tiffany and Ronald (Season 1, 'The Other Way')
Amid gambling addiction struggles, cheating allegations, and culture shock, Tiffany and Ronald are still together and the proud parents of son, Daniel, and daughter, Carley.
Corey and Evelin (Season 1, 'The Other Way')
Corey Rathgeber confirmed he was still with Evelin Villegas on Instagram telling fans in April 2020, "we go through some hard times … but we’re doing good."
However, the couple, who met in Ecuador, has yet to get married.
Deavan and Jihoon (Season 1, 'The Other Way')
Jihoon Le and Deavan Clegg are together and living in South Korea with their son, Taeyang, Deavan's daughter Drascilla, and her mother. However, it looks like Jihoon is still struggling to provide financially for his growing family.