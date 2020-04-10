Anny and Robert Are Having a Baby and the '90 Day Fiancé' Couple Is Here to Stay

One reason for Anny potentially taking down the post and disabling her Instagram altogether could be that her pregnancy is the subject of the upcoming 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined spinoff. Robert and Anny are among the other couples set to film themselves in their homes during self-isolation because of COVID-19.

The pregnancy itself will also be chronicled on 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? on TLC GO, so it’s entirely possible that Anny broke some cardinal reality TV rule by posting about the pregnancy on social media first. Judging by her Instagram post, however, there’s a good chance Anny’s due date is relatively far off from the date she posted about it.

