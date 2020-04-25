Clearly, Darcey’s got a thing for international love affairs with younger men. Her new partner is Bulgarian hottie Georgi Rusev , whom she reportedly met on social media.

Georgi is 32 years old and apparently, a massage therapist, fitness trainer, and model. (Is anyone else having flashbacks to Sasha from Season 7?)

Unlike Darcey’s past public flings, Georgi lives on American soil, making it easier for the two to spend quality time together. He’s just outside of D.C., in the Arlington, Virginia area.