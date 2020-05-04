Corey From '90 Day Fiancé' Confirmed Whether He and Evelin Are Still Together

On Season 1 of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, six international couples dealt with their relationship issues, cultural differences, and marriage expectations in front of cameras. Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas were one of the more volatile couples on the show, as Corey was prepared to uproot his life from Washington to live with his bride-to-be in Ecuador.

Along the way, it was revealed that Corey had given Evelin tens of thousands of dollars to open up a bar, and his loved ones were concerned about him getting taken advantage of. There was also concern for him following the unexpected death of his father. By the time the finale rolled around, Corey proposed to Evelin after receiving her father's permission.

Source: Instagram

In the months that followed since they were on the show, it appeared as if the couple would not be able to make their relationship work. Their 90 Day Fiancé co-star, Laura Jallali, began claiming that she and Evelin were spending time together because they had bonded over their breakups.

Split and infidelity rumors were rampant, and Corey and Evelin are now appearing on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? to give viewers further insight into their relationship. Are Corey and Evelin Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé? Corey just opened up about his relationship status, and where things stand with Evelin.