Seriously, Why Won't Tom Just Go Away Already on '90 Day Fiancé'?

Even though Tom made a big show of telling Darcey how better off he is with someone who really cares for him and vice versa, don't worry about Darcey. She had proven time and again that she can pick up and move on as needed and this time, it’s no different. Apparently, Darcey is now dating 32-year-old Bulgarian fitness trainer Georgi Rusev who she met on social media.

They aren't Instagram official yet, but if they are the real deal, then Darcey has nothing to worry about with Tom far back in her rear-view mirror. Plus, Georgi lives in the United States already, so this rumored relationship doesn’t require yet another season of 90 Day Fiancé for Darcey. But at this point, don't we all want to see how her story ends?

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.