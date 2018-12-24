'90 Day Fiancé' Couple Steven and Olga Are Still Together — And Asking Fans for Help

Things are not looking good for Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova on 90 Day Fiancé. The couple welcomed a son together in Russia, but their relationship has been rocky to say the least.

Steven has been unable to get a visa for Olga — but has obtained a passport for his son, and has threatened to leave Russia with his child until Olga's paper work has been approved. However, this is not something Olga is condoning, which has many fans convinced they won't last.

So, are Steven and Olga still together? Steven and Olga are seemingly still together. The couple even recently set up a Go Fund Me page asking fans for money to help pay their bills. Steven posted on the fundraising website, explaining how the money will be used to help care for their son.

Source: Instagram

"Drastic times call for drastic measures, as myself (Steven) am only 21 years old," Steven wrote. "Trying my hardest to get my life on the right track and I feel as if I’m doing a great job. But we face certain hardships."

The father-of-one continued: "Starting out at $16 an hour isn’t the best but in the long run it’ll do us okay… But $16 an hour isn’t enough to support a family of three as well as taking care of home bills, gas, etc."

The TLC star concluded, "I’m very nervous on how things will play out but I have faith God will take matters into his own hands. I’m not asking for a lot, in a matter of fact I feel ashamed having to make this campaign but I must do what is best to support my family." Steven created a goal of raising $15,000.

How did Olga and Steven meet: Steven, 20, met his now-fiancée Olga, 20, while she was visiting America for the summer from her home country of Russia in 2017. The two sparked an instant summer romance; however, things quickly progressed in their relationship after Olga found out she was pregnant.

With Olga having to return to Russia, Steven applied for a K-1 visa to bring his fiance to the States permanently. Olga and Steven welcomed a baby boy, Richie, in April. In recent clips for the upcoming season, Olga and Steven are filmed arguing, but from their respective Instagram accounts, it appears the couple work out their issues.

Did Steven and Olga get married? According to Romper, Olga and Steven are still not married. In pictures posted to their Instagram accounts, which have since been deleted, Olga and Steven were both with their son in Russia. A K-1 visa is only valid for 90 days, and at that time a couple must either wed, or the foreigner must return to his or her respective country. Though it is still questionable whether the new parents have decided to get married, Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé showcases the issues many young couples face. In recent episodes, Steven has voiced his frustration to Olga about their son taking up the majority of their time.