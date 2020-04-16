The '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 2 Has Officially Been Announced

Deavan is a 23-year-old single mother from Salt Lake City, Utah, who unexpectedly fell madly in love with 29-year-old Jihoon from South Korea. To pursue a relationship she finds worthy of immigrating for, she, her mother, and two children move there, so she can pursue this relationship. When she arrives, though, she will have to face some major cultural and language barriers.

Clearly, each of these couples are comprised of incredibly interesting individuals who are facing unusual circumstances. And honestly, even if they don't make it marriage-wise, they're bound to make for great TV.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Monday, June 1 at 9 p.m. on TLC.