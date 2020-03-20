David Murphey's Net Worth May Be Why He's So Generous on '90 Day Fiancé'

On the other hand, it's a very real possibility that they never even meet, just like Caesar and Maria on Before the 90 Days Season 3. However things turn out for David and Lana, David himself seems like the real deal and has laid all of his cards out on the table. Hopefully, everything doesn't blow up in his face.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.