Source: TLC

Stephanie and Erika Are Making History on '90 Day Fiancé'

For the first time in four seasons, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days introduced fans to a same-sex couple in the March 8 episode. Stephanie Matto, a YouTuber from New York, and Erika Owens, a photographer from Australia, fell in love over the internet a year before the events of the series and Stephanie is intent on exploring a relationship with her in real life. 

Stephanie explained on the show that she is bi-sexual but that she has so far kept that aspect of her life private from her family. She didn't even tell her mom the real reason she was traveling to Australia. And the fact that Stephanie and Erika are starting their relationship without both of them being fully out and open about their sexuality could have negative repercussions on their relationship.