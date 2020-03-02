We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > 90 Day Fiancé
90daysojaboy-1583166974598.jpg
Source: YouTube

SojaBoy's Music on '90 Day Fiancé' Is Just the Tip of the Auto-Tune Iceberg

By

When Lisa Hamme introduced her Nigerian boyfriend, SojaBoy, on the Season 4 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, it seemed almost too good to be true. But the Nigerian rapper turned out to be the real deal in terms of his music and, at least for now, his interest in Lisa, despite their age difference. He even wrote a song for Lisa and made a music video to accompany it to show her just how much he cares.

It’s basically a match made in cougar heaven and naturally, fans want to know more about SojaBoy’s music and how legit his career is. It’s still early to tell how Lisa and SojaBoy fare as a couple this season, but if they are anything like Michael and Angela from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, they have a real shot. But aside from their relationship, SojaBoy’s music on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is what really matters.