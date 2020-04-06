Williams and Yolanda From '90 Day Fiancé' — Spoilers to Unpack This Story

Uche has already moved on too. He recently posted a photo on his own Instagram of a woman who appears to be American and called her his "treasure." Yolanda seems totally un-bothered by this herself, as she continues to post confident selfies and photos living her best life away from catfishes. Let’s just hope she stays on this course and manages to find someone in real life that she deserves.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.