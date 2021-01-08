Does Baby Make Three for Yara and Jovi on '90 Day Fiancé' Season 8? Possibly

Regardless of what happens by the end of the season or even after filming for Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé ends, things may have to change for the couple before they get better. Jovi works in underwater robotics and, because it takes him all over the world, it has afforded him a pretty lavish lifestyle. But that was before he had a fiancé who wants him to stay home more than a couple of weeks every month.

Yara complained to Jovi on the show that if he's away from home as much as he is due to his job, it will be hard on her when they start a family. Jovi is intent on keeping his work / life balance the way it is, but Yara already has one foot half-way out the door. If the rumors are to be believed, however, maybe Yara and Jovi having a baby has actually helped their relationship.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.