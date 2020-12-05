Are Jovi and Yara From '90 Day Fiancé' Still Together? You Might Be Surprised

Get ready: Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé is back on Dec. 6, which means we'll get to meet the world-traveling couple Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya. The two met on a traveling app and hit it off. Six months later, Yara got pregnant, but sadly miscarried. The pregnancy made them grow closer though, and Jovi proposed to Yara, who is from Ukraine. They started the K-1 visa process so she could move the U.S. But based on the trailer, the couple doesn't look very happy .

Every time Jovi and Yara are shown, Jovi is drinking and partying, and Yara is upset and crying. It could just be clever editing, or maybe there's trouble in paradise. Is Jovi really ready to give up his partying to marry Yara? Are they together now, or have they already split? “He needs to understand, I [gave] up everything I have to be here,” she said, while starting to cry on camera in the preview.

Are Jovi and Yara still together on '90 Day Fiancé'?

While the trailer for 90 Day Fiancé makes us think Jovi and Yara won't make it, according to their social accounts, they seem to still be together. Yara regularly posts on Instagram Stories, answering questions from fans. Although she's secretive about how she feels about Louisiana (where Jovi is from and where he takes her) and if Jovi is really an alcoholic (someone asked and Yara simply stated that they'll need to watch the show), Jovi is clearly present in her life.

Source: Instagram

While it's unclear if they're still in Louisiana or if they're able to continue traveling amidst the pandemic, we're only able to catch glimpses of Jovi and Yara's current life. And even when we do, we don't know if what we're seeing is a representation of what's actually happening. For instance, two days ago, Jovi posted a photo to Instagram that makes it look like he's in Los Angeles. (His Instagram bio does read "New Orleans, LA.......On an adventure to see the world!")

Source: Instagram

Yara, on the other hand, posted what looked like a #tbt to when she was on the set of 90 Day Fiancé. It looks like they're filming in the French Quarter in New Orleans. Her caption makes us crack up: "I want Jovi to look at me with the same loving eyes as this woman looks at me in the first photo."

Source: Instagram

Yara and Jovi aren't the only ones with cultural differences. This season introduces us to several new couples, including Brandon and his Russian fiancée, Julia, who need to figure out if they can make their relationship work on his farm.

There's also Stephanie, a 52-year-old Michigan native who's a sugar mama to 27-year-old Ryan, who's from Belize. And then there's Andrew and Amira (Amira gets stuck in a detention center this season, so it looks like the show is finally ready to get a little political).