Jovi Dufren From Season 8 of '90 Day Fiancé' Has an Impressive Job — What Is It?

The star, who appears on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé , has always dreamed of exploring the world, which is why his job as an ROV supervisor came in handy. Jovi is an avid traveler who likes to plan escapades to countries he hasn't been to whenever he is off work. But what exactly does his job entail?

"When I was a kid, I spent my summers on shrimp boats, and now I work in underwater robotics ... I guess being on a boat is just in my blood," Jovi Dufren explained in a teaser for the show.

As the star of 90 Day Fiancé revealed in a promotional video , his job does come with an unconventional schedule. He is usually required to work for four weeks — a labor-intensive period which is followed by a four-week-long holiday.

According to his LinkedIn page, Jovi has worked for Schilling UHD, a robotics company, for over 10 years — a particularly impressive achievement for a person brimming with curiosity and the desire to see the world.

After graduating from the South Lafourche High School in Galliano, La., in 2008, Jovi started working as an ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) pilot — and he hasn't looked back ever since. After four years and seven months spent in the role, he landed the role of an ROV supervisor.

It's understood that Jovi met Yara during his time off from work.

As Jovi remarked in the video, it's this aspect of the job that he likes the most, as it allows him to visit countries he has never been to and develop a better understanding of different cultures. The star of 90 Day Fiancé met Yara during his time off work as well. Jovi came across her profile on a travel app, and they hit it off immediately.

The Kyiv native defied all expectations. As the star quickly learned, he and Yara had many shared interests — which made him all the more eager to arrange a date. "We both like beaches, we both like to scuba dive, we both like to travel," Jovi said. The stars met up in person in Budapest, Hungary, but the much-awaited get-together didn't deliver.

"The first night was really awkward. I didn't know what to say to her. She didn't know what to say to me. We come from two completely different cultures. After a couple of glasses of wine ... Next thing you know, we hooked up, we had really good sex, things got better from that point, of course," Jovi said in the video.

The relationship progressed much further, and it was during a trip to Cuba that Jovi decided to pop the question. Yara said yes, and she also agreed to join him in Louisiana. Will his party-boy antics, commitment issues, and early-hour whiskey-drinking put her off? Or will her skeptical remarks make him lose his puppy-like enthusiasm? There's only one way to find out.