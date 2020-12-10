Trump Appoints Kellyanne Conway to a New Job Ahead of His White House Departure

When Kellyanne Conway stepped back from her position at the White House in August 2020 to focus on family, plenty of people wondered what was next for her professionally. Fast-forward a few months, and it looks like we've finally got an answer. That's because President Trump has appointed the former senior adviser to a new job ahead of his departure from Washington, D.C. Let's take a closer look at the details.

Kellyanne Conway left her job at the White House in August 2020.

After working on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign (and ultimately taking over as campaign manager), Kellyanne served as a senior adviser to the POTUS until she resigned in August 2020. "I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes," she said in a statement on Aug. 23.

“We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids," Kellyanne said of her husband, a Republican who opposes Trump. "Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year in the middle school and high school that will be conducted remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

She continued, “This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.” At around the same time, her eldest daughter, Claudia Conway, had gained a sizable following on social media — where she openly spoke out against Trump's politics and Kellyanne's role in aiding the POTUS's agenda. Because of this, things in the Conway household seemed a bit... tense.

On the same day her mother announced her resignation, the 16-year-old tweeted, "I'm officially pushing for emancipation. Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life."

i'm officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020