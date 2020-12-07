Thomas and Karen Everett Shot to Fame With '90 Day Fiancé' — But What Are Their Day Jobs?By Leila Kozma
90 Day Fiancé alum Chantel's father, Thomas Everett, and mother, Karen, are known for their strong dislike of catfishers and gold diggers. As past episodes of 90 Day Fiancé and The Family Chantel revealed, they are willing to go out of their way to ensure that their kids won't be taken advantage of by others. They'll even hire a private investigator if necessary. But what do they do for a living?
Exact details about Thomas Everett's real job have yet to be revealed.
Thomas' and Karen's real occupations have become the subject of fervent fan speculation recently. Some ventured so far as to pen elaborate theories about Karen's real job, claiming that she might be a cheerleader coach, an interior designer, or even a tiny hat designer. Others believe that Thomas might potentially work as a basketball coach.
There is some information available on what Karen's real profession might be, but Thomas is a great deal more secretive.
What does Karen do for a living?
In her Instagram bio, Karen describes herself as an achievement ambassador, author, public speaker, and business owner.
The last time Karen posted about her book was in September 2019, when she revealed a lesser-known fact about the volume before moving on to promote a local business in the same Instagram post.
"Hello beautiful!!! EATE-TEAE Is the acronym of the success application and formula that I aranged [sic] and is the title of my book series. EATE stands for Evole [sic] Adapt TRANSFORM Expand. Join me on the journey as I show myself as evidence and proof that applying EATE TEAE to ones self [sic] and circumstances really does work," she captioned the post.
Karen is also the host of Ask Mama Chantel, a show that's available on TLC's official Facebook page.
Thomas and Karen made their first breakthrough in the entertainment industry with an appearance on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. In no time, they earned notoriety for their strict policies regulating whom their children are allowed to date.
In Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, Thomas and Karen accused Chantel's husband, Pedro Jimeno, of "harvesting the American dollar" before hiring a private investigator to dig up more information about him.
In Season 2 of The Family Chantel, they flew to the Philippines to learn more about what attracts Angenette to their son, Royal.
So, how much money does the cast of 'The Family Chantel' make?
Reportedly, the stars of 90 Day Fiancé make between $1000 and $1500 per episode, with an additional $2500 to appear on the "Tell All" at the end of each season. Unfortunately, however, there's little information available on how much the cast members of The Family Chantel get paid.
According to a fan theory, Chantel's net worth could be as much as $450,000. However, it's worth taking this piece of information with a grain of salt, as she has yet to disclose information about her assets.
The same applies to the whole of the Everett family as well. It's uncertain what the net worth of Thomas, Karen, Royal, River, or Winter might be. And we still don't really know what Thomas does for a living.
Catch new episodes of The Family Chantel every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.