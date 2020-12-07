Fans Are Skeptical About Stephanie and Ryan's Relationship on '90 Day Fiancé'

To be fair, Stephanie does have a good job outside of the show and because of it, she doesn't seem too hesitant to spoil the object of her affections. She owns Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Centers in Grand Rapids and it seems to afford her a pretty nice lifestyle. Stephanie has multiple photos on her Instagram with her Maserati, and in the Season 8 promo for 90 Day Fiancé, she promises to ship "more watches" to Ryan.

There are likely going to be plenty of questions about the validity of Ryan and Stephanie’s relationship as the season goes on, and right now, it certainly seems like things don't end well for them. But before any of that is revealed, Stephanie will have to deal with her family and friends questioning their relationship, as is typical with this show.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.