'90 Day Fiancé' Cast Members Aren't Required to Get Married, but They Often Do

Because not every relationship on 90 Day Fiancé has worked out, there has always been the danger of deportation. Some American spouses on the show use the threat of such a thing looming above their former partner's head a lot. It doesn't look like anyone from 90 Day Fiancé has officially been deported, but there have been instances where cast members came close.

Larissa Santos Lima , for example, was in danger of deportation following her legal battles with ex-husband Colt Johnson. And Danielle Mullins tried to get her husband Mohammad Jbali deported following her accusations of him cheating, but he wasn't forced out of the U.S. either. Then, in August 2020, it was reported that Luis Mendez would be sent back to the Dominican Republic.

But, judging by Instagram, he is also still in the U.S. despite his claims of imminent deportation. That doesn't mean it's impossible for the would-be spouses and ex-spouses to be deported following their failed 90 Day Fiancé relationships, but deportation does seem to be rare.

