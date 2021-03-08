Tim and Melyza From '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Are Engaged!

One of Tim’s minor storylines during his season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (other than his cheating and his issue with Melyza hooking up with someone else) has been his job search in Colombia. He has had a tough time finding a job without enough of a Spanish language fluency.

Go figure, right? He did go to college back in the United States, and he has been trying to find work in order to make a living in Colombia.