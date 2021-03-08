Tim and Melyza From '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Are Engaged!By Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 8 2021, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
A lot of the couples on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way experience plenty of ups and downs, but Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta are basically giving viewers whiplash at this point. They were together. Then Tim cheated on Melyza while they were "on a break," causing them to officially split up. Then, just when they were starting to reconnect, Melyza revealed her own sexual exploits with someone else.
In January of 2021, Tim confirmed during an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Strikes Back that he and Melyza were over for good. But just a few months later, they announced that actually, they're engaged! Getting a little dizzy? You're not alone!
Are Tim and Melyza still together after '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'?
In true 90 Day Fiancé form, neither Tim nor Melyza revealed their relationship status on social media while the show was airing new episodes. As is often the case with couples from the franchise, they aren't permitted to reveal any such spoilers from the show thanks to a handy NDA. Tim and Melyza are no different, but we just got a huge update that is leaving a lot of us scratching our heads.
In a January 2021 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Strikes Back, Tim was very clear in saying that he and Melyza were completely broken up. "Since the last time you saw us, me and Melyza aren’t together and things haven’t been the greatest between us since then," Tim said, adding that the couple still shares their cat, Pepino. Melyza didn't talk about the breakup in her confessional but did take a moment to show off her body and talk about what Tim was "missing" by being away from her.
Now, though, it looks like Tim and Melyza are engaged!
Fast forward to March of 2021 (a matter of weeks after we all heard Tim and Melyza had called it quits for good), and what do you know? Tim and Melyza are engaged! On an episode of 90 Days Bares All, viewers learned that Tim proposed to Melyza during a trip to Colombia.
"Before Tim proposed, I was feeling completely hopeless and crushed," Melyza told People. "I believed that my chance at happily ever after with the man I love was gone. Fortunately, I was wrong."
Obviously, getting engaged doesn't mean they no longer have any issues, but it looks like Melyza and Tim hope that taking this next step will do a lot to repair their relationship. "Our engagement feels right," Melyza said. "Putting a ring on it doesn't solve it all, but it's definitely a big step in the right direction, surely one that we wanted to take years ago."
Tim and melyza are back together!? pic.twitter.com/naaX2NIDTg— J. Montgomery Smith (@mistahj) March 8, 2021
Some '90 Day Fiancé' viewers aren't exactly rooting for them.
Not many 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couples in Season 2 are exactly doing it for fans. Some view Tim and Melyza’s relationship as contradictory, as the two seem to keep going back and forth with accusations and anger, never really simmering. Other viewers are taking sides. But, for the most part, many are just tired of seeing the same thing play out for them on-screen.
Tim and Melyza— AZCatgal (@azcatgal) October 21, 2020
They're both lying cheats #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/ccYNhHQeQx
At this point, if Tim and Melyza stay together, then great. That can be a hard thing for couples in the franchise to achieve. But if it turns out that things aren't meant to last, there won’t exactly be many broken hearts throughout the fandom.
What is Tim's job outside of '90 Day Fiancé'?
One of Tim’s minor storylines during his season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (other than his cheating and his issue with Melyza hooking up with someone else) has been his job search in Colombia. He has had a tough time finding a job without enough of a Spanish language fluency.
Go figure, right? He did go to college back in the United States, and he has been trying to find work in order to make a living in Colombia.
HOLD UP. Tim thought he could just get a job in columbia without a work visa or residency?! #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/0tkzFPrJA5— Mz Kat 💙 (@Mz_Kat) August 25, 2020
Tim hasn't explained where he worked prior to moving to Colombia to be with Melyza, but it was a co-worker who he cheated with, so it may be a sore topic overall. Instead, all viewers know right now is that Tim went to college, got a steady job, and then eventually left it to be with Melyza. Then he and Melyza split. And now they're engaged.
We’ll see if it was all worth it in the end.