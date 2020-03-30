'90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Matto Hasn’t Let Her Illness Stand in Her Way

'90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Matto Hasn’t Let Her Illness Stand in Her WayBy Chrissy Bobic
When 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 premiered, fans met Stephanie Matto, a YouTube personality who is not only intent on starting her new relationship, but is also living with a disease that could make it difficult to do that. She has been open about it on the show so far and in the March 29 episode, her girlfriend, Erika Owens, was clued in on what is going on. It left some 90 Day Fiancé fans wondering what Stephanie’s illness is and how serious it could potentially get.
Despite Stephanie’s illness, she was determined to travel across the world to Australia to meet Erika and see if they could make it work. Stephanie revealed she hadn't been with anyone for a while, but she was eager to kiss Erika and get close to her. Unfortunately, it's still not clear if Stephanie’s health will get in the way of things.
What is Stephanie’s illness on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'?
On 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Stephanie shared the details of the illness that almost prevented her from boarding an international flight. Two years before she started filming for Season 4, she was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, which is a disorder in which the body doesn't produce enough blood cells and they are produced in the bone marrow from stem cells.
As a result, Stephanie has consistently had blood transfusions and she is more susceptible to illnesses. She explained on the show something as simple as the common cold could make her deathly ill. It made sense, then, for Stephanie to take precautions before traveling to Australia. She told Fox News that living with aplastic anemia has limited her in various aspects of her life.
"It definitely puts limitations on my life, on my ability to travel. I always need permission and clearance from my doctors to go anywhere," she said. "So, you know, meeting somebody in Australia wasn't the easiest thing for me. I probably would have been much better off falling in love with somebody here, somebody local."
She's going to be in a documentary about her illness.
Despite the obstacles Stephanie has faced because of her illness, she has been able to connect to her fans on YouTube even stronger than before she was diagnosed. And, apparently, she’s going to be in a documentary about her condition. She recently posted a trailer for a documentary called Empty Blood, which appears to be about not only her journey from pre-diagnosis to present day, but those of others as well.
Stephanie and Erika are the first same sex couple on '90 Day Fiancé.'
While Stephanie’s life hasn't been easy following her diagnosis with aplastic anemia, it’s something she has managed to deal with thus far. She won’t ever be completely healthy, but she takes a plethora of medications to ensure she maintains as good of health as possible. If nothing else, she has an even stronger zest for life now. And part of that urgency to experience life might have been what led her to taking a chance and traveling across the world to meet Erika.
The couple has a lot to live up to as the first same sex couple in the history of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. So far, they seem like they are clicking as much as they did when they met on social media. Hopefully Stephanie essentially risking her life to meet Erika proves to be worth it.
