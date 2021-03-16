Fans Want an Explanation From Mike on Why He Basically Left Natalie at the Altar

There seems to be a general consensus that Mike is the one at fault for the breakup. One fan tweeted about how Mike’s last minute decision was emotionally damaging and unnecessary. “Now wait a minute ... I didn’t care for Natalie and Mike together but to call off the wedding THE DAY OF, Michael?! Nobody deserves that kind of emotional abuse ... especially during this pandemic. He should have done this way before the day of,” she wrote.

Mike not only called off the wedding the day of, but he isn’t even taking Natalie to the airport... #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/J5zAX0Yy0u

Another fan echoed, “Mike ur trashy for doing this to Natalie! You had plenty of time to break things OFF rather than to wait until the DAY B4 THE WEDDING!!! WHO DOES THAT!!! PLUS She has to travel during a PANDEMIC!!! WTF! UR JUST MEAN & HEARTLESS!!!”

