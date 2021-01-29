Julia and Brandon's Separate Bedrooms on '90 Day Fiancé' May Have Been Pointless

Julia's threats about leaving the U.S. aren't necessarily in vain. She seems to truly mean what says when she warns Brandon that if he doesn't find them a new place to live, alone, she plans to go home to Russia. While she hasn't revealed what happens after the season is over, Julia's Instagram is full of shots of her and Brandon at the family farm, meaning she may not leave.

Unless those are old photos Julia hadn't shared until now, the pair might have been able to improve their relationship. It does seem like they're still together and that, somehow, Brandon worked things out between Julia and his parents. At least, let's hope that's the case.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.