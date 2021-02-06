'90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Hooked up With Harris — Are They Together Now? (SPOILERS)By Sara Belcher
This season of 90 Day Fiancé is particularly dramatic, especially considering most of these couples had to navigate their long-distance relationships through the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This made things exceptionally harder for Stephanie and Ryan, who have been on the rocks for most of this season, especially when it was revealed she'd had a thing with his cousin Harris.
Are Stephanie and Harris together now? (Warning: spoilers ahead.)
Stephanie spilled a big secret to Ryan on '90 Day Fiancé' about Harris.
On a recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Stephanie revealed the secret she had been keeping from her significant other for a really long time — and it's understandable why.
While on her trip to Belize to visit Ryan, Stephanie confessed to her longtime partner that during one of their breaks, she hooked up with his cousin Harris.
Prior to this, things were consistently rocky for the couple. Stephanie had caught Ryan talking to other girls multiple times, leading her to lose trust in him. After they agreed to patch things up, Ryan was frustrated with Stephanie when she vocalized her distrust in him.
This was exhibited when Stephanie asked Ryan why they didn't sleep together once she visited him for the first time in 10 months, questioning if he was sleeping around.
It was at that point in the conversation that Stephanie confessed to sleeping with Harris — and, shockingly, Ryan said he already knew. Ryan told his partner that he had already forgiven the incident, though he doesn't speak to Harris anymore. He stayed true to his word when, during an episode of 90 Day Bares All, Harris virtually popped into their video call and Ryan decidedly left. Clearly, he does not have any interest in reconciling with his cousin.
Are Stephanie and Harris together?
During his interview segment on 90 Day Bares All (with Ryan notably absent), Harris confessed that yes, he did sleep with Stephanie behind Ryan's back. And he'd do it again.
According to Harris, Stephanie had been hitting on him since they first met, despite being committed to Ryan. She texted him after her temporary split from Ryan and that same night they met up.
Harris closed out his interview segment by hitting on the host, Shaun Robinson, before signing off.
Despite this betrayal of trust (and advice from Big Ed that it was a red flag), Ryan said he was committed to Stephanie and making things work between them. He admitted he was angrier than he'd thought he was about the incident, but regardless he still felt committed to Stephanie.
It looks like things are over between Harris and Stephanie (or are they?).
But while Ryan said he was committed to patching up his current relationship, some 90 Day Fiancé fans think Stephanie has moved on.
Certain photos surfaced of the reality star kissing a new man — who is neither Ryan nor Harris.
According to the leaks, the man's name is Quincy Carver. Not much else is known about Stephanie's new beau, though by the end of the season, we're sure we'll hear more about her new romance.
90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.