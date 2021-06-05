Does '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Ronald Smith Get Approved for a K-1 Visa?

Viewers were first introduced to Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith when they appeared on the first season of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way . The couple shared that they met one another through mutual friends, and not too long after starting dating. Within a few months of dating, Ronald got down on one knee and proposed, and Tiffany said yes. However, the happy occasion was dimmed when Ronald told her he had a criminal record.

After living in South Africa for a few months, she decided that it wasn't a place she felt comfortable raising her kids and chose to leave the country. Tiffany has been living in Maryland ever since, and Ronald couldn't even be present for the birth of his daughter.

Since Tiffany thought Ronald's criminal record would affect his K-1 visa process, she decided to get married in South Africa. Within months after the couple tied the knot, Tiffany was pregnant with their first child, Carley.

The pair are now on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and Tiffany has been raising her kids without any help from Ronald. She's desperately trying to get her husband to the United States, but it hasn't been easy. In Episode 6 of Happily Ever After?, Tiffany shares that it's been over 10 months, and she hasn't heard anything from the immigration department. She's scared that Ronald's visa application might not get approved due to the 90 Day Fiancé star's criminal record . How bad is his past?

Ronald Smith has a very serious criminal record that could jeopardize his visa approval.

When the couple was on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Tiffany spoke with immigration officer Robert Gillespie. He told Tiffany that even though most of Ronald’s criminal record charges were dismissed, they were severe enough to threaten his immigration status. Tiffany uncovered quite a few charges on his criminal record, including a one for stolen money, an armed robbery offense, and a drug charge stemming from a traffic stop.

In Episode 5, Tiffany revealed a secret that she's been hiding from her husband. She tells her sister that, if Ronald's visa doesn't get approved, she's not moving back to South Africa. She says, "We’re so close to the visa going through, but you know, with the criminal record and with everything, there is a chance that he can get denied. He thinks that if he gets denied that I’ll pick up everything. If you get denied, I’m sorry but I’m not coming. I am not coming and that’s that."

She goes on to say, "Like, that’s not a conversation that I allow him to touch on because the moment I tell him no, that’s going to be a f--king s--tshow.” Thankfully, that wasn't a conversation that the two had to have. Despite Ronald's criminal pass, his K-1 visa was approved, and Tiffany's father, Carlos, will serve as the co-sponsor. Hopefully, they will now be able to get their marriage back on track and raise their family together. Maybe now Ronald and Tiffany can have their happily ever after.