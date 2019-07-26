Tiffany and Ronald From '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Just Welcomed a New Baby

If you watch 90 Day Fiancé or any of its spinoffs, you know that the couples on the show face many ups and downs in their relationships. On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, people uproot their lives in the U.S. to live with their fiancés in other countries. Tiffany is a cast member on the show who moved herself and her son, Daniel, to live with her fiancé, Ronald, in South Africa.

From criminal records to immigration issues, it seemed like Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco were doomed from the start. But, it seems like they may have actually found some happiness. Are Tiffany and Ronald pregnant from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way?

Ronald and Tiffany's relationship was an uphill battle. Ronald and Tiffany's love story began when she took a trip to South Africa with some friends and fell head over heels with Ronald. He proposed by the end of her trip. When Tiffany first appears on the show, she discusses how she initially wanted Ronald to come to live with her and her nine-year-old son, Daniel, in the United States. She even met with an immigration lawyer to talk about Ronald's options.

But, Ronald's extensive criminal background means that immigrating to a different country is not possible. Tiffany didn't seem too worried about his past, and she said that he described his former gambling addiction, which attracted him to a life of crime, including drug possession and stealing money. She justified her lack of concern by saying that Ronald's crimes were all dismissed.

Source: Instagram

She did eventually admit, however, that she probably should have asked more questions about her fiancés past, considering there was still a lot that she didn't know about the extent of his discretions. Tiffany ended up making the move from Maryland to South Africa with her son to join Ronald. They soon wed, and rumors began to fly that the pair was expecting a child.

Are Tiffany and Ronald from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way pregnant? Mum was the word when it came to the pair confirming the pregnancy. Mum was also the word when they shared the first picture of their baby girl, who they welcomed on July 3, confirming the parenthood rumors. The couple shared with People Magazine that they had named their daughter Carley Rose. They talked about how they came up with the name, and the birth itself.

“Carley’s arrival into this world was a mother’s biggest sacrifice, the giving-birth part. But she was worth every contraction, every cry, all of it!” Tiffany said. She also said she heard the name Carley one day and "it made [her] heart feel warm."

Tiffany gave birth to Carley in the United States, so Ronald was not physically there when the baby was born. It is unclear as to why exactly Tiffany chose to give birth in the U.S., but she did say that Ronald watched the birth over a video call. Because of Ronald's criminal history, he could not fly to the U.S. and witness the birth in person. It is also unclear if Tiffany is still in the U.S., or if she has made it back to South Africa.