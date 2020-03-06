'90 Day Fiance' Fans Are Calling for Geoffrey Paschel to Be Axed

Not long after the allegations about Geoffrey’s past came out, he took to Instagram to talk about it and assure his followers that he is looking to the future, regardless.

"Everything about me is out there for the world to see, whether it is true or fantasy. I can never go back, and honestly, I would not have it any different," he wrote in the post. "I have realized who my "people" are and, opposingly, who only want to hold me down and set me back."