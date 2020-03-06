We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > 90 Day Fiancé
geoffrey-90-day-3-1583513760569.jpg
Source: TLC

'90 Day Fiance' Fans Are Calling for Geoffrey Paschel to Be Axed

By

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days just premiered, but there is already enough drama on and off the show to keep viewers fired up in between new episodes. Some of that off-show drama involves Geoffrey Paschel, who is busy falling in love with Russian radio host Varya this season. But outside of the show, he has a lot more going on that doesn't include making out at airports or explaining to his older sons why he has to travel halfway around the world to find a new spouse.

Shortly after Season 4 premiered, Geoffrey’s criminal past came to light and fans were made aware of the fact that, in 2019, he was accused of domestic violence by his then-girlfriend. His official charges involved aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and, and vandalism, and while he hasn’t been convicted yet, the news of his sordid past has not sat well with fans.