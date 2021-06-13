Natalie Mordovtseva's Weight Loss Journey Has Fascinated '90 Day Fiancé' Fans

Natalie Mordovtseva's Weight Loss Journey Has Fascinated '90 Day Fiancé' FansBy Leila Kozma
Jun. 13 2021, Published 3:31 p.m. ET
Actress, journalist, and 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva is about to add another title to her already impressive resume. She is about to launch her latest venture, a coaching program named My Fitness Way, which aims to help people replicate her weight loss journey and get into tip-top shape just in time for the summer. Natalie's radical transformation has long intrigued 90 Day Fiancé fans who religiously kept up to date with the demise of her relationship with Mike Youngquist.
Natalie Mordovtseva's impressive weight loss has long fascinated '90 Day Fiancé' fans.
The combination of a three-month-long keto diet, intermittent fasting, exercise, and some plastic surgery is what reportedly allowed Natalie to considerably change her appearance in a relatively short time frame.
A proud vegetarian, Natalie has frequently taken to YouTube to share details about her favorite recipes. But not all of her creations were met with high praise. In the past, the star came under criticism for incorporating seafood into her recipes — which, as some rushed to point out, doesn't align with the concept behind vegetarianism.
With her YouTube videos, Natalie aims to strike the right balance between home-style cooking and recipes with a contemporaneous feel. Videos such as "Cooking Syrniki - Cheese Pancakes" or "Cooking Ukrainian Borsch" turned out to be a big hit, but it was Natalie's take on a salmon salad that garnered the most attraction with 142,154 views.
Natalie likely relied on plastic surgery to pull off the incredible weight loss plan.
While Natalie wasn't perfectly forthcoming about how much she relied on plastic surgery to lose weight, she talked about going under the knife on at least two occasions. According to Screen Rant, she briefly talked about plastic surgery during an appearance on one of the Season 8 "Tell All" episodes, which aired in April 2021.
It's understood that she also touched on the topic in a now-deleted Instagram Live. In it, she admitted that she has had liposuction done on her chin, stomach, and waist, as per Screen Rant.
Natalie says she gained weight because of stress eating.
It's understood that Natalie gained around 20 pounds because of stress eating, a habit that may have been exacerbated when her relationship with Mike started to go downhill.
The star has been open about her desire to have kids. Currently in her 30s, she even tried to broach the topic with Mike in an older episode of 90 Day Fiancé. Eager to put two and two together, some fans saw her weight gain as a sign of a potential pregnancy.
According to outlets like In Touch Weekly or CinemaBlend, Mike and Natalie separated in the first half of 2021, after less than one year of marriage. Should the pregnancy rumors turn out to be true, Natalie might have to raise the baby by herself. Which, all things considered, might be a good thing.
Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.