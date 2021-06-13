Natalie Mordovtseva's Weight Loss Journey Has Fascinated '90 Day Fiancé' Fans

It's understood that Natalie gained around 20 pounds because of stress eating, a habit that may have been exacerbated when her relationship with Mike started to go downhill.

The star has been open about her desire to have kids. Currently in her 30s, she even tried to broach the topic with Mike in an older episode of 90 Day Fiancé. Eager to put two and two together, some fans saw her weight gain as a sign of a potential pregnancy.