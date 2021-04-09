The '90 Day Fiancé' Season 8 Tell-All Was Missing Some Cast Members

When Stephanie announced on Instagram that the Tell-All was filmed in L.A., she also added that she didn't attend the taping. Earlier in 2021, Stephanie alleged that she was sexually assaulted while filming her scenes for the show in Belize. She shared on Instagram that she had planned to take legal action against the company behind 90 Day Fiancé.

Stephanie wrote on Instagram that she was "manipulated to keep filming," even after she "begged" to stop, following her discomfort with her former fiancé Ryan. Her experience on the show was marred by her trip to Belize and now, she isn't expecting to return to the franchise.

We're guessing that's why Stephanie did not film the Tell-All with the rest of the cast.