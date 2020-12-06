'90 Day Fiancé' Star Yazan Abo Horira Might Have Found a New Girlfriend

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way offered a rare glimpse into Yazan Abo Horira's tumultuous relationship with Brittany Banks, capturing the immense difficulties they had to face as a couple.

As previous episodes of the show revealed, the Jordan-native and the U.S. citizen clashed over various cultural differences. Fortunately, all of this is now in the past. Because as Yazan claimed in a recent Instagram story, he has found a new girlfriend.