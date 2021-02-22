Molly Hopkins Is Ready for Love Again on '90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life'

Kelly hasn't yet made his way to Molly's Georgia home on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, but Molly seems confident that he'll fare better than her ex-husband, Luis Mendez, did with her daughters. She explained on the show that she wants someone in her life who can be there for her and her kids and treat them all respectfully.

Kelly lives in New York, so his trip to see Molly will be riding on a lot. It's not like this is some local guy she met in real life who can just drive home if things are totally awkward. This is a guy Molly has somehow already fallen for, even though they haven't yet been together in person. She hasn't included anything about Kelly on social media, but that could be because she is waiting until he has his on-screen debut.