Molly From '90 Day Fiancé' Owns a Successful Lingerie Store With Her Best Friend

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé is getting her own spin-off show 90 Day: The Single Life on Feb. 21 on Discovery+, and we're excited to see her live her best single life. After all, life isn't all about trying to make fraught engagements work out. The last we saw of the 45-year-old Georgia native was when she broke things off with her shady fiancé, Luis Mendez, in Season 5. Molly has other things going on aside from being a reality star. For example, did you know that she owns a lingerie store ?

Molly from '90 Day Fiancé' owns a store called Livi Rae Lingerie.

Molly owns a lingerie shop called Livi Rae Lingerie with her best friend, Cynthia Decker. The shop was named after their daughters, Olivia Hopkins and Rainey Decker, and they opened Livi Rae in 2006. According to the shop's website, "The idea, inspiration, and original concepts for a custom fit lingerie and bra boutique arose, as they often do, with a need to help women feel confident and sexy, not just in Georgia, but around the world." Molly handles financials while Cynthia oversees design.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

It looks like you can currently book an appointment to shop, or shop online. The store features a wide collection of bras, shapewear, sleepwear, panties, and more. They also offer bridal lingerie (like bustiers and corsets and custom garters for the big day)

If you follow Molly on Instagram, then you probably already noticed a lot of promo for her store. "Are you V day ready ?? Let us lift you up this year. Mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and PHYSICALLY. We can help you. No bust too big or small we got them all," she wrote in her caption, sharing a video of a walk-through of the shop.

Article continues below advertisement

It's evident that Livi Rae Lingerie is something Molly is super proud of. Back in November 2020, she shared a throwback photo of herself and her team.

Article continues below advertisement

Molly may have other things on her mind aside from her lingerie business. In mid-January, it was reported that her daughter Olivia was arrested after a reported altercation took place in their home. According to reports, Olivia hit her mother. Olivia struck Molly “multiple times in the head leaving a clearly visible red mark and kicked the victim in the leg.” According to Us Weekly, Olivia can't go near her mother. She's also not allowed to be near any establishment that serves alcohol.

Article continues below advertisement

Molly has not publicly addressed the incident. The last time she posted anything with her daughter on social media was back in September 2020 (the altercation took place in October).

Article continues below advertisement

Daughter drama aside, Molly seems to be doing well. She's posted several sponsored photos to Instagram, one of which features her weight loss journey with Boom Bod. Molly alleges that she's been able to "kick off my New Year right and got my routine back on track." And she looks fabulous.