Some Fan Favorites and Not-So-Loved Stars Are Back for '90 Day: The Single Life'

"Big Ed" Brown first appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4. He had originally gone to the Philippines to marry his online girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega. But after some disastrous hotel shenanigans, soundbites that became memes themselves, and a breakup, Rosemarie and Ed officially parted ways.

Now, he's ready to get back on the horse, so to speak, and seek professional help to find love. He might even ask out someone he has been crushing on in real life.