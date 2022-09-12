Natalie From '90 Day Fiancé' Is Moving On After Her Failed Marriage With Mike
It doesn't take long in the Season 3 premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life to see that Natalie Mordovtseva has moved on from husband Mike Youngquist. Even though reports say they aren't officially divorced just yet, Natalie is ready to find a new husband with whom she can have babies and her version of the American dream.
But who is Natalie Mordovtseva dating now?
Natalie introduces a new love interest, Josh Weinstein, in the Season 3 premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life. And, it seems, she wants nothing more than to have a serious relationship with him. The only issues are the fact that he has two kids with multiple women and his career involves working with beautiful models. Unfortunately for 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie, both of those are things he can't really change.
Natalie shares details about a new guy, Josh, on '90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life.'
When Natalie started to pursue a career in the modeling industry, she met and took a liking to a guy by the name of Josh Weinstein. He is the CEO and founder of the Preview Models and he started off as someone Natalie worked with.
But not long after they met, they went on a date. And now, in the Season 3 premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie and Josh meet up again in Los Angeles for their second date.
Natalie jokes about wanting children and wanting to get married (again), but Josh may not be ready to take those kinds of leaps with her just yet. He already has two kids with two different women and he has a business to run.
He does seem to like Natalie and he says on the show that he feels the chemistry between them. But Natalie may want to take things a little too fast for him.
Who is Natalie Mordovtseva dating now?
In true reality TV fashion, Natalie hasn't revealed on social media or otherwise if she's dating anyone now. Although, on Aug. 23, she did share an Instagram post with some images, and the first shows her holding a champagne bottle with Josh's name on it.
It's unclear what that means, or if the photo itself is old, but Natalie may still be dating Josh now.
Then again, judging by the trailer for Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, there may be trouble ahead for Josh and Natalie. Natalie also appears in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? with her ex Mike. And if that was filmed after Season 3 of The Single Life, which is entirely possible, then Natalie might run back into Mike's arms for at least a little while.
Where do Mike and Natalie stand now after '90 Day Fiancé'?
At the start of 90 Day: The Single Life, there's text on the screen that says parts of the season were filmed before the war in Ukraine. In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, we see the war affect cast member Yara Zaya. So if Happily Ever After? was filmed after The Single Life, then it's possible Mike and Natalie get back together briefly.
It doesn't look like they're together now, though. Maybe Natalie's best course of action is to just take a page out of fellow Single Life star Caesar Mack's book and find a matchmaker.
Watch 90 Day: The Single Life on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.