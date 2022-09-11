‘90 Day Fiancé’ Angela Deem Seems Awfully Flirty With Her New Friend Billy

As fans saw in a teaser clip for Happily Ever After? Season 7, Angela seems to be moving on from her marriage to Michael Ilesanmi. “I’ve [given] nothing but loyalty to Michael for five years,” the TLC star told the cameras in a teaser clip ahead of the season premiere. “But at this point, I got to do what I got to do for me.”

And part of doing what she’s got to do for her, it seems, involves a former male stripper with whom she’s certainly flirting — if not full-on dating!