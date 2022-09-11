‘90 Day Fiancé’ Angela Deem Seems Awfully Flirty With Her New Friend Billy
For more than four years now, TLC viewers have watched Angela Deem fall in an out of love on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, from her 2018 debut in the second season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Daysto her subsequent appearances on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. And you know that Angela is a 90 Day fan fave, because she’s been invited back for the spinoffs HEA Strikes Back, Love Games, Pillow Talk, 90 Days Bares All, and 90 Day Diaries. So, who is Angela Deem of 90 Day Fiancé dating now?
As fans saw in a teaser clip for Happily Ever After? Season 7, Angela seems to be moving on from her marriage to Michael Ilesanmi. “I’ve [given] nothing but loyalty to Michael for five years,” the TLC star told the cameras in a teaser clip ahead of the season premiere. “But at this point, I got to do what I got to do for me.”
And part of doing what she’s got to do for her, it seems, involves a former male stripper with whom she’s certainly flirting — if not full-on dating!
Angela Deem wants to visit her male friend Billy in Canada.
The Season 7 teaser showed Angela video-chatting with a man named Billy. “Hey, baby!” he says, greeting her on the call, before showing off some of his dance moves.
“What do you think about me coming to Canada?” she asks him.
In a video posted to the official 90 Day Fiancé Instagram page, Angela explains that Billy, who hails from Canada, is a “man of many trades.” One of those trades is painting, and Angela met him when she emailed him for a painting she wanted to get for Michael.
Billy was a stripper known as The Original Thief of Hearts.
“Billy is not your typical dancer,” Angela adds in the Instagram clip. “He used to be, in the ’80s, a male stripper. And his title was The Original Thief of Hearts. And boy, does he still have the moves and the looks.”
And though she hadn’t met Billy in person, they talk “all the time,” she says.
Now Angela is leaning on Billy amid her estrangement from Michael, whom she married in January 2020. “With Michael being so distant to me and making me feel like he’s using me as an opportunity to come to the U.S., I’ve had to find support in new people,” she says. “Billy makes time for me, and he listens to me.”
Angela has been raising awareness of Billy’s kidney disorder.
As Screen Rant reports, Billy’s full name is Vasilios Bill Sotiropoulos, and he’s a frequent presence in Angela’s Instagram updates. In fact, she has used her Instagram platform to raise kidney disease awareness on his behalf, since he was diagnosed with a kidney disorder called membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis in 2017 and has needed dialysis ever since, Screen Rant adds.
And in the clip that 90 Day Fiancé shared on Instagram, Billy tells Angela he would love to have her visit him in Canada.
But she has just one concern about seeing him in-person: “With all them dance moves that you have, I’m gonna run out of dollar bills,” she explains.
“Oh, you mean $20 bills,” Billy quips.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.