'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Don't Understand Why Sumit Can't Just Move to the U.S. With Jenny
The biggest issue for Jenny and Sumit for their entire time in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has been Sumit's family's disapproval of their relationship. So why can't Sumit just move to the U.S. with Jenny on 90 Day Fiancé?
That's a question fans ask every time the couple returns to one of the 90 Day Fiancé shows and it's a fair concern.
Sumit and Jenny share a huge age difference that makes her old enough to be his mother. Add to that the fact that Jenny once lived with Sumit's family and secretly dated Sumit and you have a recipe for disaster with the in-laws.
Now, on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit's parents continue to judge Jenny and share their concerns about the relationship. It would honestly make the most sense for Jenny and Sumit if they moved from India to the U.S.
Why can't Sumit from '90 Day Fiancé' move to the U.S.?
In the season trailer that aired after the Season 7 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit tells Jenny that he wants to stay in India for his family. And during the premiere episode, he tells producers that his parents love him unconditionally and it's clear that he doesn't want to lose them by choosing to move to the U.S. with Jenny.
Even though Sumit's parents haven't said as much, Sumit seems to be under the assumption that if he moves to the U.S., his relationship with his parents will be irreversibly damaged. In a 2019 Instagram Q&A shared by Jenny's daughter, Sumit explained that he doesn't want to leave his friends, family, and home in India. He also has concerns about finding work in the U.S.
And all of those reasons are completely valid. In fact, they show how dedicated he is to Jenny and how legitimate their relationship actually is. On 90 Day Fiancé, there is always the concern among friends and family members that a foreign spouse is with an American to get to the U.S.
When it comes to Jenny and Sumit, however, there seems to be legitimate love and affection there. And Sumit's need to stay in India shows that.
In a 2020 reddit thread about Jenny and Sumit, one 90 Day Fiancé one fan speculated about another reason why Sumit doesn't move to the U.S., however. They shared that a sponsor who files for a K-1 visa has to earn a certain amount of money per year.
According to them, it's possible Jenny doesn't earn enough money annually to be able to sponsor Sumit. But now that they're married, Sumit could apply for a green card, should they decide to take the leap and move to the U.S.
Where do Jenny and Sumit live now after '90 Day Fiancé'?
Jenny and Sumit have always planned to live in India, rather than have Sumit uproot his life to move across the world and live in the U.S. Right now, they're still in India, according to Jenny. She recently replied "not yet" to a fan on Instagram who asked if Sumit had ever been to the U.S.
And when the same fan suggested that Jenny and Sumit visit the U.S. to show Sumit where she's from, Jenny responded that it's a "great idea" that she plans to work on.
