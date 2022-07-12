Natalie From ‘90 Day Fiance’s’ Marriage to Mike Youngquist Is Over — Where Is She Now?

On the show, Natalie accused Mike’s mom, Trish, of calling her a “hooker” while they stayed at her house for Thanksgiving. Trish denied Natalie’s claims, and the couple separated shortly after the trip. In May 2021, Mike’s uncle, Beau Lawrence, told InTouch Weekly that they no longer lived together.

“She has not been home for a couple of months now,” Uncle Beau revealed to the outlet in March 2021. “She can stay away for all I care.”