The '90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 Cast Includes a Couple of Familiar Faces — Meet Them All

As it turns out, six new couples and two familiar faces will participate in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premieres on April 17, 2022.

"The pressure is on and with travel guidelines more challenging than ever, there's even more at stake with these international love stories," a statement from TLC reads. "This season, couples aren't just navigating unique lifestyle and cultural changes when arriving in America — many of them must also adjust to parenthood and non-traditional family lifestyles."