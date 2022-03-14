Mike and Ximena's Language Barrier Is the Least of Their Problems on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'By Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 14 2022, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Nothing says "I love you" like getting a translator to let your fiancé know you think they're a pig and they burp too much. That's how things are going with Mike and Ximena in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. And because their relationship is so dramatic, fans want to know if Mike and Ximena are still together.
They communicate with a translator app, which sometimes drops important words or phrases in translation. Still, Mike refuses to give up on love. Or, you know, learn his new fiancé's language.
He takes not one but two extended vacations to Colombia to spend time with Ximena and during his second trip, things take a turn for the worse.
Suddenly, Ximena is a lot more distant toward him during this second visit and, whereas she ended Mike's first trip in tears because she couldn't leave with him, now she barely wants him to touch her. Like we said, it's dramatic.
Are Mike and Ximena from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' still together?
In the March 13, 2022, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Mike threatens to leave Ximena after she admits she thinks he's a slob and that she is basically disgusted by him. But when Ximena learns he's serious about leaving, she agrees to have some, ahem, alone time.
In his own words, Mike “gets lucky.” It seems at that point that they came to an understanding.
But judging by social media, this truce was short-lived. Ximena recently shared an Instagram photo of a new engagement ring on her finger. And she seems to have scrubbed all photos of Mike from social media.
She also shared a mysterious video on Feb. 20, 2022, with a series of photos with heart-eye emojis and words declaring her love for an unnamed person. There's a photo in the video montage of a couple in silhouette and while the woman appears to be Ximena, the man definitely isn't Mike.
Mike might have also let their relationship status slip in a Feb. 28, 2022, interview with Entertainment Tonight. He first said he "really wanted to make it work" with Ximena for the sake of her kids.
Then, he caught himself and said he "wants" to make it work, changing the tense of the word. But if the slip-up and Ximena's Instagram posts are any indication, Mike and Ximena aren't together anymore.
Will Mike be in another '90 Day Fiancé' show?
If Mike and Ximena are indeed broken up, it would make sense for the 90 Day Fiancé franchise to give him another chance at finding love in a show like 90 Day: The Single Life. In that show, former 90 Day Fiancé cast members look for love again but often do it more casually than seeking out marriage with someone they met online a few months prior.
The cast for 90 Day: The Single Life hasn't yet been revealed, but Mike's story of heartache and essentially being used to buy furniture and fund Ximena's lifestyle is one that has garnered him some sympathy from fans.
It's also a story that could land him a role in a future season of The Single Life. For now, though, fans will get to see how things play out with Ximena.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.