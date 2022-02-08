What Does '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Cast Member Mike Berk Do for Work?

One couple trying to defy the odds in Season 5 of the series is Mike Berk and Ximena Morales, a New Yorker and a native of Colombia, respectively. Mike has been unlucky in love for most of his life — that is until an international dating app matched him with Ximena. Even though Ximena couldn't speak a word of English and Mike barely spoke Spanish, he fell in love with her through the help of a translator. As for Ximena, however, fans aren't so sure if she's in love with Mike, or in love with the money and gifts he gives her.

Recently on the series, Ximena asked Mike to pay for her to have breast augmentation. The procedure isn’t a cheap one, and ever since, fans have been wondering what Mike does that he could afford to keep giving her such lavish gifts. Keep reading to find out what job the reality star has.