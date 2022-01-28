Alina Was Fired From '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' — Is She Still in Season 5?By Chrissy Bobic
Jan. 28 2022, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
There's a lot of questionable behavior on any given season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but Season 5's Alina Kozhevnikova will go down as one of the more infamous cast members because of racist social media posts that surfaced after she was introduced on the show.
TLC quickly fired Alina, barring her from returning to the franchise in any capacity. But what does that mean for scenes she already filmed for Season 5?
Alina, who is from Russia, signed up for the show in the hopes of meeting her longtime internet pen pal Caleb Greenwood. They do meet in person during Season 5 and they grow closer romantically. But now that Alina is fired, it leaves a lot in the air, both for her storyline and for Caleb's future with the show as well.
Alina's racist social media posts got her fired from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.'
According to multiple outlets, Alina used the N-word multiple times in a now-deleted screenshot found on Twitter. And in an Instagram post in which she wore a traditional Indian scarf over her head, Alina wrote, "Got married today! Became a 134th wife!"
Because of Alina's racist social media posts, the network fired her from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.
She isn't expected to be in future seasons or any reunion episodes. Some stars in the franchise go on to appear in other shows, whether they want to keep looking for love on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life or want to give their commentary on the show with Pillow Talk. Alina, however, will not get those opportunities.
Will Alina be edited out of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'?
When TLC fired Alina, the network released a statement which said producers had stopped filming Alina once the social media posts surfaced.
"TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements," the statement read. "She will not appear on the upcoming Tell-All or any future seasons of the franchise, and starting next month, she will no longer appear on Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind."
According to The Hollywood Gossip, Alina will be edited out of future episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Since TLC's statement was released in January 2022 and mentioned episodes "next month," Alina will likely be edited out of new episodes that start premiering in February 2022.
As for Caleb, it makes sense that he, too, will be edited out of the show since his storyline coincides with Alina's.
Unfortunately, Alina isn't the first 90 Day Fiancé star to use racial slurs. Usman "Sojaboy" Umar's ex-wife Lisa Hamme called him the N-word and admitted to it on Instagram. She was fired from the franchise and she hasn't been back. It's safe to say that, starting in February 2022, Alina won't be back either.
