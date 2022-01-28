Alina Was Fired From '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' — Is She Still in Season 5?

There's a lot of questionable behavior on any given season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but Season 5's Alina Kozhevnikova will go down as one of the more infamous cast members because of racist social media posts that surfaced after she was introduced on the show.

TLC quickly fired Alina, barring her from returning to the franchise in any capacity. But what does that mean for scenes she already filmed for Season 5?