SojaBoy and Lisa's Relationship Was Never Quite on Track on '90 Day Fiancé'By Chrissy Bobic
Dec. 10 2021, Published 10:32 a.m. ET
Some 90 Day Fiancé couples live on in our hearts long after they've left the franchise. And while Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar, aka SojaBoy, might not be fan favorites for everyone, some fans are still curious about what happened between them. SojaBoy is back for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which means he and Lisa aren't together anymore.
So, what happened between SojaBoy and Lisa on '90 Day Fiancé'?
Lisa and SojaBoy had their fair share of drama on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4. Lisa's jealousy often got the best of her when she saw SojaBoy's social media messages or comments with other women. And things came to a head when Lisa announced plans to sue SojaBoy because of alleged infidelity.
"He married me just to be on a TV show that people would recognize his name [from] to sell his music," Lisa said during an Instagram Live video, according to Micky.com. "I tried to work with him, his brothers tried to work with him. He's posing as what you call a romance scam, which is very illegal in Nigeria. It puts that stigma back onto Nigeria again and that's what I didn't want to do."
In the same video, which was allegedly from an account that has since been deleted, Lisa said she planned to sue SojaBoy. But months later, SojaBoy served her with divorce papers. And now, they have both moved on from their dramatic relationship. It might have been reality TV gold, but clearly, it didn't work for either of them.
SojaBoy has a new girlfriend on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 5.
The trailer for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days promises fresh faces in the franchise. But it also shows SojaBoy in a new relationship with a fan by the name of Kim. They met because of SojaBoy's celebrity status. And although he has miles to go before he's an international music star, Kim is still his biggest fan.
Did SojaBoy move to the U.S.?
When Lisa and SojaBoy were together on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, he planned to eventually move to the U.S. But thanks to their split, those plans were put on the back burner. And in January 2021, he bought a new home for himself in Nigeria. That's right — it appears SojaBoy plans to stay in his home country for the foreseeable future.
That doesn't necessarily mean SojaBoy wouldn't leave it all behind for Kim. But right now, it looks like he plans to stay put. It's the country where his music career began to take off, after all. Before Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, SojaBoy's music videos were lacking a certain mainstream quality. Now, they're a little more professional and a little less DIY.
If things are going well for SojaBoy in Nigeria for the time being, then he has no clear reason to uproot his life and go to the U.S. for good.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.