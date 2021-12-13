Are '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Couple Caleb and Alina Still in a Relationship?

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days features couples who feel they're ready to take their long-distance relationship to the next level but also have some obstacles to overcome. One of the couples featured in Season 5 of the series are Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kasha.

The two developed a friendship as teenagers on social media but lost touch, and 13 years later, the two unexpectedly matched on a dating app when Caleb planned a trip to Russia, where Alina lives.