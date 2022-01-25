'90 Day Fiancé' Star Alina Kozhevnikova Was Reportedly Fired Over Racist Social Media Posts

It appears as though things are far from ideal in the 90 Day Fiancé world as one of the show's stars, Alina Kozhevnikova, is facing her past actions, which have seemingly returned with a vengeance today.

Indeed, the Russian reality star is the latest recipient of some serious backlash for past racist posts that she made online, and the repercussions of such are now taking a toll on her current life and work.