Usman Wrote a Song About One of His Exes on '90 Day Fiancé' — What Could Go Wrong?

You know him as either Sojaboy or Usman Umar, and the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star is capitalizing on his fame big-time. He went into Season 5 divorced from his first wife from the franchise (Lisa) and recently out of a relationship with a woman for whom he wrote a song (Zara).

He's also about to dive into another romance with 90 Day Fiancé newbie Kimberly Menzies. But who is Usman's ex Zara?