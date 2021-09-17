Big Ed and Liz Woods Are Engaged — Here's a Look Back on Their Relationship

Big Ed and Liz Woods Are Engaged — Here's a Look Back on Their RelationshipBy Chrissy Bobic
Sep. 17 2021, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
After a lot of ups and downs, Ed Brown, also known as Big Ed, is engaged to Liz Woods. Big Ed's relationships were featured on different 90 Day Fiancé shows since his first foray into the franchise in 2019.
Now, he's engaged and even Big Ed's fans (what's left of them, anyway) are going to need a refresher on his and Liz's relationship timeline.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 premiered in February 2021 and included Big Ed's extreme highs and lows with Liz. In fact, the fandom was sure she wouldn't find her way back to him. But somehow she did.
So, what is Big Ed and Liz Wood's relationship timeline? Read on to find out!
They meet in San Diego in early 2021.
When Ed appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, he explained how he met Liz. Unlike his previous relationship in the franchise, it wasn't on a dating app or on the internet at all. Instead, he met her at his favorite San Diego restaurant, where she was the manager. They hit it off and, after consulting a dating coach, Big Ed went for it with Liz.
Big Ed and Liz Woods' relationship is introduced on '90 Day: The Single Life.'
For some 90 Day Fiancé fans, Liz was a breath of fresh air. She wasn't afraid to be honest with Big Ed and also seemed to genuinely care for him. Even when he revealed on-camera that they slept together in a hotel room.
She even joked that she had to teach Big Ed how to kiss. But, miraculously, things were still on the up and up for them for a little while.
They reveal on 'The Single Life' tell-all that they broke up.
The early days of Liz and Big Ed's relationship wasn't without its troubles. Big Ed's daughter, who is much closer in age to Liz than Big Ed himself, expressed concern about the relationship. Liz worried that she and Big Ed were moving too fast. During the 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life tell-all, they confirmed they broke up.
"When we finally became a couple, the next week I was meeting his daughter, the next week I was meeting his sister, [and then] his brother," Liz explained on the tell-all. "I was thrown in multiple situations I was not prepared for. It took me months to introduce him to my grandparents. Months for that to happen, to break up two weeks later."
In May 2021, a phone call leaks in which Big Ed insults and yells at Liz.
Despite both of them publicly moving on from their relationship, a recorded phone call leaked in May 2021, which sent fans into a tizzy. In the phone call, Liz asks Big Ed if she can drive a male coworker home.
During the course of the conversation, he accuses her of asking a "stupid" question and said he was tired of her "dumb f-cking mistakes."
Liz is rumored to be dating another '90 Day Fiancé' star in July 2021.
In July 2021, a 90 Day Fiancé gossip Instagram account revealed that YouTuber Master of Blackjack matched Liz and fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Andrew Kenton through Cameo videos.
The Instagram account shared a video which showed Liz and Andrew out for drinks together, but it doesn't look like they were in a full-fledged relationship.
In August 2021, Big Ed proposes to Liz.
Despite Liz and Big Ed's differences and that phone call which fans won't soon forget, they got back together at some point before August 2021. Us Weekly reported in September that they got engaged at the end of August.
And even though plenty of 90 Day Fiancé fans are shook, it appears to be the real thing.