Rose Vega Has Built a Successful Influencer Career After Leaving '90 Day Fiancé'

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days offered a rare glimpse into Big Ed Brown's tempestuous relationship with Rose Vega , a 20-something single mom based in Caloocan, Philippines. The 90 Day Fiancé stars clashed on several occasions. In a painful-to-watch scene, Big Ed gifted Rose lingerie and some mouthwash because her breath wasn't "pretty." In another, he asked her to take an STD test. Rose ended things before Season 4 wrapped up. So, where is she now?

Rose Vega from '90 Day Fiancé' is living her best life.

"[Ed] doesn't really care [about] me. He just wants to be famous, that's why he's doing that," Rose explained Big Ed's underlying motifs in a now-deleted Instagram Live. The stars broke up a while ago. While Big Ed continued his journey with the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, appearing on new spinoffs like 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day: Bares All, or 90 Day: The Single Life, Rose chose to take a different path. So, where is she now?

Rose used 90 Day Fiancé as a springboard to launch a lucrative career as an influencer, model, and businesswoman. She amassed 596,000 followers on Instagram and 718,000 on YouTube. A talented model, she worked with brands like Project Headshot Clinic, an organization that helped raise money for groups like Lingap Maralita and Teach Peace Build Peace Movement in the past. Rose also has a Cameo account.

On Instagram, Rose predominantly posts selfies and casual photos capturing her latest adventures. Her YouTube videos, on the other hand, offer a rare glimpse into her relationship with her family members while also offering more in-depth info on the latest events taking place in her life.

In November 2020, she announced that she bought a new house. In April 2021, Rose revealed that she was also in the process of building a farm in the Bicol region of the Philippines.

In addition to building a prosperous career as a celeb and media personality, Rose has been busy changing her looks. She posted several videos chronicling her transformation, which include a new haircut and a new makeup look. Rose showed the chic, dark purple-hued bob to her family in a YouTube video titled "Rose | Revealing New Hair to My Family (Funny Reaction!)"

It was Rose's beauty transformation that impressed fans the most, with many taking it to Twitter to congratulate her on the sweeping changes. "Y'all look at Rose from 90 Day Fiancé! You go girl!" tweeted @LaMayaa. "Rose from 90 Day Fiancé has had such a glow-up wow," tweeted @POSITIVITAZ.

