Meet the Cast of '90 Day: Foody Call' From the '90 Day Fiancé' Universe

Meet the Cast of '90 Day: Foody Call' From the '90 Day Fiancé' UniverseBy Chrissy Bobic
May. 28 2021, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
The 90 Day Fiancé franchise gave you Pillow Talk to watch your favorite couples from the show watch episodes while giving their commentary. It also paved the way for 90 Day Strikes Back, which is a sort of prequel to other shows in the franchise.
And then there's 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, a version of the show that focuses on the singles left over after failed relationships on other shows in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. Now, fans are getting 90 Day: Foody Call on Discovery Plus.
As the name would suggest, it's a cooking show featuring — you guessed it — some of the most beloved stars of the franchise. But while they visit the grocery store, work on a recipe, and cook together in the kitchen during each episode, the couples also answer burning fan questions.
Just when you think you've seen it all, Discovery Plus is ready to dish up something totally new. And yes, pun intended.
Read ahead for the 90 Day: Foody Call cast.
Tania and Syngin
On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tania and Syngin struggled to make things work. When Syngin came to the United States in the hopes of marrying Tania, she left shortly after on a trip she couldn't put off, which put their relationship in jeopardy.
They eventually got married anyway and are still trying to make things work. It certainly helps that TLC keeps offering them paid spots on TV.
Russ and Pao
These days, the drama between Russ and Pao is less intense. That might be because they are fully domesticated with a kid and everything. And, to be honest, there's little for Pao to complain about regarding Russ's family when they are still living happily in Florida and Pao is wrestling for a living now.
But you can bet there will be some friendly banter as they field fan questions on 90 Day: Foody Call.
David and Annie
Although it has been years since David and Annie were on a major show on TLC other than Pillow Talk, they are still loved by most fans. In fact, it's Annie's straightforward behavior and David's honesty on television that has garnered them so much fan attention.
And if Annie's ability to cook on a hot plate in bed is any indication of their future on a 90 Day Fiancé cooking show, they're golden.
Loren and Alexei
Since their initial stint in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Loren and Alexei had one child and announced in March 2021 that they are expecting baby number two. They're one of those 90 Day Fiancé couples fans seem to embrace as being way more authentic than others.
Their story hasn't been without drama of its own, but watching them cook together and give each other a hard time in jest is going to add to their charm.
Robert and Anny
When Anny moved to the U.S. to be with Robert and his son on 90 Day Fiancé, she was met with skepticism by the parents of Robert's ex. But despite it all, Robert and Anny were able to pull through as a couple and even welcomed their first child together in 2020.
They announced in 2021 that they are expecting another baby, so their segments on 90 Day: Foody Call could be very craving-centric.
Sasha and Emily
Before Sasha married Emily, he had already been married twice. This caused instant trust issues with Emily's family, but she still had a baby with him and eventually, the couple made the transition from his home in Russia to hers in the U.S.
For some fans, it has been a while since they caught up with the couple, so their reintroduction into the franchise could either be totally smooth or super cringe-y.
Watch 90 Day: Foody Call on Discovery Plus.