Meet the Cast of '90 Day: Foody Call' From the '90 Day Fiancé' Universe

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise gave you Pillow Talk to watch your favorite couples from the show watch episodes while giving their commentary. It also paved the way for 90 Day Strikes Back, which is a sort of prequel to other shows in the franchise.

And then there's 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, a version of the show that focuses on the singles left over after failed relationships on other shows in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. Now, fans are getting 90 Day: Foody Call on Discovery Plus.