What's Angela From '90 Day Fiancé' up to Now? Her Full Transformation Is Wild

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé : Happily Every After? is in full swing, and fans cannot get over Angela Deem 's transformation. It's been no secret that Angela wanted to get healthier and more fit for her family, and she really took her weight loss journey seriously. This season follows Angela, who's lost 100 pounds , as she chooses to get gastric sleeve surgery, which means she has to completely stop eating sweets and smoking cigarettes.

Angela also shocked fans (and her husband, Michael) when she announced she was getting breast reduction surgery. So, what's happening with Angela now?

Angela Deem's plastic surgery, explained.

Angela has gotten a decent amount of plastic surgery while starring in 90 Day Fiancé. Most recently, she underwent a gastric sleeve surgery, liposuction, breast reduction, and two more that were unspecified. “I decided to do breast surgery while I’m there. [A] reduction. Everybody’s like, ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘Why not? And then what about liposuction? … I said, ‘Let’s do it! Let’s do it all in one day," Angela said. She also shared that the doctors found "hernias and stuff" which resulted in five total surgeries.

“The bad thing was during the surgery … they found, you know, hernias and stuff. So, I actually had five surgeries in one day. I was under anesthesia for, like, six hours," Angela told Us Weekly. But as fans know, Angela has gotten work done before. Back in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, Angela got Botox and fillers to appear younger for Michael, who is a lot younger than her. Angela showed off her "before" and "after" photos on Instagram.

While Angela loves her new body, Michael is not a fan of all her surgeries. “I don’t complain about your body, you know this. I didn’t complain. I like big things. I like you the way you are. I like big things. You know this,” he said during the tell-all. Michael continued, “She knows I don’t like anything surgery. Like, no doing all this artificial stuff. I don’t like it."

Aside from aesthetics, Michael feels like surgery is an unnecessary risk that could lead to her death.“ People have lost their life getting this kind of surgery here in Nigeria. I feel she want to risk it all,” Michael said. Luckily, Angela made it out okay.