'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Are Convinced Angela Deem Lost Weight

Fans finally saw Angela and Michael Ilesanmi get married on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5. It was a moment so many had been waiting for, Angela and Michael included. But are they still together? Angela's Instagram bio still includes Michael's name and neither has come out to announce a divorce, so it's safe to say they are still making a go at it.

The more important question is whether or not Michael is finally in the United States. If he is, or if there are finally concrete plans for him to move there, that's another reason for Angela to be given her own spin-off. For now, however, fans will have to wait and see what she chooses to reveal.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.