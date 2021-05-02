'90 Day Fiancé' Fans, Brace Yourselves: The Show Is Leaving Hulu in May 2021

'90 Day Fiancé' Fans, Brace Yourselves: The Show Is Leaving Hulu in May 2021By Leila Kozma
May. 2 2021, Published 2:46 p.m. ET
One of TLC's best-known offerings, 90 Day Fiancé garnered unmatched popularity among fans and casual viewers thanks, in part, to its portrayal of the unexpected complications couples have to face while trying to obtain the K-1 visa.
Over the years, the show brought fame to the likes of Hazel Cagalitan Myers and her husband, Tarik, and Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren. Unfortunately for fans, however, 90 Day Fiancé is leaving Hulu. So, what are the alternative options?
Is '90 Day Fiancé' leaving Hulu?
It's understood that 90 Day Fiancé will exit Hulu on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
The unexpected news left many feeling panicky, as they only have limited time left to finish binge-watching the program before it will be removed from Hulu. Viewers needn't worry too much, however, as 90 Day Fiancé will be available on Discovery Plus and TLC.
"90 Day Fiancé is leaving Hulu and I'm so sad," tweeted @manda_bagelss.
"I didn't realize they were taking 90 Day Fiancé off Hulu this month now I have eight days to finish like four seasons, godspeed," tweeted @AcidEatRicky.
"90 Day Fiancé is leaving Hulu in eight days. It's like they don't want me to be able to cope with finals and grading?" wrote @MikaylaEMitch.
'90 Day Fiancé' is still available on Discovery Plus and TLC.
After May 4, 2021, fans of the show will be able to get their quick fix on Discovery Plus or TLC.
According to Decider, viewers with a Discovery Plus subscription currently have to settle for the 24/7 90 Day Fiancé channel, as the show can't be watched on demand. This might change come May 4, 2021, however. 90 Day Fiancé is also available on TLC for those with a cable login.
"90 Day Fiancé is leaving Hulu in eight days and if they think that's gonna make me buy Discovery+ they're absolutely right," tweeted @claire_austen.
Discovery Plus also boasts '90 Day Fiancé' spinoffs like '90 Day Journey.'
Discovery Plus commissioned several 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs in late 2020, as per Deadline Hollywood. 90 Day: Bares All takes the format of the standard 90 Day Fiancé "Tell All" episode to the next level. A previous episode of the show saw Big Ed Brown open up about his experiences with undergoing a vasectomy. In another, Brittany Banks broached the topic of cheating with her ex, Yazan Abu Harirah, which quickly gave way to heated conflict.
Meanwhile, 90 Day Diaries allows the couples to address the complications they had to face since they started dating. Inspired by 90 Day: Self-Quarantined, the show features stars like Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber.
Other shows available on Discovery Plus include 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Strikes Back! and 90 Day: The Single Life. What's more, Discovery Plus recently announced the arrival of 90 Day: Foodie Call, in which couples will cook up a storm in the kitchen while also spilling all the details about their relationship. Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester, Paola and Russ Mayfield, and Emily and Sasha Larin are just some of the stars set to appear on the forthcoming spinoff, as per Deadline Hollywood.